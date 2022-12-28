Iris Waves delivers ATS, CNHI Mega Projects

The Delhi based SITC (Security Installation Testing & Commissioning) and Value added System Integrator – Iris Waves has recently delivered ATS Pristine and Happy Trail Projects at Greater Noida installing Fire Safety Systems.

Delivering at the ATS Pristine project, Iris Waves installed Daksh Fire Safety systems worth 85 Lacs. While at the ATS HappyTrail projects that spans from a Ground + 26 floors x 4 towers infrastructure, Iris Waves installed Daksh Fire Safety system worth Rs 2.43 Crores comprising Fire Panels, Smoke, Heat Detectors along with complete Public Address PA Modules.

In another bid – Iris Waves has also delivered CNHI (a part of the automotive body of New Holland Tractor) installing HikVision Video Surveillance Solution, spanning 260 Nos x 2 MP cameras, Motorized cameras and NVRs that allows 24/7 backup over the cloud. The installation is being run and maintained by Iris Waves. Iris is adding new products from time to time to a tune. An amount of Rs 25 Lac has already being invested on new add ons.

Speaking to newsmen, Iris Waves Security & Surveillance Business Head, Anand Srivastava said “We have installed strong Daksh Fire Safety solution which is known for sturdy rugged performance and Hikvision CCTV Surveillance solution for seamless reliability”

“Iris Waves in the recent past have secured JBM Auto Group’s production lines

at their Haridwar, Bawal & Manesar plants with Video Surveillance Systems and NVRs with unlimited backup over the cloud. They are also running and maintaining their infrastructure“ Mr Anand added.

Iris is quick to respond to their customers. Its also provides for much renowned electronic security brands like Honeywell, Edwards, Agni etc.

Iris continues to serve large real estate majors like M3M, ATS, BPTP,

Omaxe etc. despite the lockdowns.

During the pandemic Iris had delivered Tech Mahindra and many others, the company supplied 4,000 Lenovo tabs, transporting them to their centers Pan India to enable staffer for their sales force mobilization.

“Iris Waves believes in helping eradicate business pain by using cutting edge technologies and crafting an end to end solution” said Mr Himanshu Chawla,

CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.