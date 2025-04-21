Iris Waves deploys Roomber integrated smart class solution for Haryana’s higher education

Iris Waves has successfully deployed its Roomber Integrated Blended Smart Classroom Solution for the Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Haryana, headquartered at Shiksha Sadan, Panchkula. This landmark implementation connects 22 government colleges across Tier 3 and Tier 4 rural regions in the state, providing access to digital learning for over 70,000 students, particularly those in the post-secondary (10+2) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) streams.

Haryana has become the first Indian state to begin implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 ahead of the 2030 national deadline. As part of this transformation, the state has increased its higher education budget by a rise of 9.90% for its enhanced access to quality education.

“Students today are eager to engage with modern and practical learning methods. With each college hosting over 3,000 students, the Roomber solution will effectively cater to more than 70,000 learners,” said Mr. Mukul Bhardwaj, Product Manager at Iris Waves.

Roomber, the smart classroom partner of Iris Waves, transforms conventional classrooms into fully interactive digital environments. Its world’s first patented technology seamlessly blends advanced hardware and software to create immersive learning spaces and optimised teaching platforms.

Officials from DoHE Haryana praised the swift execution and seamless installation, emphasising the enthusiasm among students to embrace this new era of tech-enabled learning.

“Our work with DoHE Haryana reflects our commitment to smart, reliable solutions in education. We look forward to collaborating with more educational institutions across the country,” said Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO and Technology Evangelist at Iris Waves.

This deployment adds to Iris Waves’ expanding portfolio of impactful digital transformation projects. Recent milestones include:

Indian Railways – Vande Bharat Express: Automation of Passenger Information and Signaling Systems with Samsung LFDs

PepsiCo India: End-to-end Warehouse Management Solution streamlining dispatch operations for India’s largest FMCG brand

Iris Waves continues to deliver future-ready solutions across sectors with a client-centric approach, cutting-edge technologies, and a vision to drive inclusive digital empowerment. The company was recently honoured as “Most Trusted SI for Digital Transformation Solutions” at a prestigious ICT industry event in New Delhi.