Iris Waves secures Bank of Baroda, India’s 2nd largest public sector bank

Iris Waves has successfully deployed a robust Cloud Security and Endpoint Patch Management Solution for Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s largest public sector bank using Persistent’ Sentient End Point Manager.

The deployment marks a significant milestone in strengthening BoB’s cyber defense and operational resilience. With growing regulatory mandates and increasing sophistication of cyber threats, timely patching and security compliance have become critical for financial institutions.

Iris Waves’ solution delivers a unified, AI driven approach to real-time patch management and secure cloud integration – both essential for safeguarding large-scale banking environments.

Under this engagement, Bank of Baroda will now be able to centrally manage and update 75,000 endpoint systems across its nationwide network of branches through a single, unified agent. The solution not only enhances IT hygiene but also ensures business continuity by minimizing

system vulnerabilities and downtime.

The project was awarded to Iris Waves with a three-year support contract valued at INR Rs 5 Crore.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Mukul Bhardwaj, Product Manager at Iris Waves, said “We are proud to empower Bank of Baroda with a resilient, enterprise-grade solution that ensures secure, real-time IT operations across their nationwide footprint. This engagement reflects our ability to deliver scalable, mission-critical solutions to institutions of national importance.”

With its headquarters in Mumbai and a primary data center in Hyderabad, BoB is expected to expand its deployment by 25,000 endpoints annually, especially as the bank extends services to Rural Regional Banks (RRBs). This expansion alone is expected to generate Rs 2 crore in additional annual revenue for Iris Waves.

Looking ahead, Iris Waves is actively pursuing similar cyber security and endpoint security engagements across BFSI, manufacturing, industrial automation, hospitality, and research & development sectors. Among the notable opportunities in its pipeline is a large-scale deployment

with Punjab National Bank (PNB) for managing over 5 lakh endpoints.

The recognition of Iris Waves’ growing industry stature was recently underscored at leading ICT forums, where the company was honored with the “Best VAR Award 2024” and “Best MPS Solution Provider 2025”- acknowledging its excellence in service delivery, customer responsiveness, and transparent operations.

Commenting on the company’s vision, Mr. Himanshu Chawla, Director, Co-Founder & Tech Evangelist at Iris Waves, noted “Our mission is to integrate cutting-edge technologies into purpose-built solutions that address the unique needs of enterprises. Partnering with Bank of Baroda demonstrates the trust leading institutions place in our capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to securing India’s digital future.”

As part of the Iris Group, which includes Iris Global Services, Iris Rentals, Iris Financials, Iris Care, and Iris Essentials – Iris Waves continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner. The Group is on track to achieve Rs 4,000 crore turnover in FY 2025-26, with Cyber Security, Managed Printing and IT infrastructure projects forming a core growth driver.