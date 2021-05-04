Is Clubhouse spilling the beans?

Read Article

By Sahil Chopra, Founder and Ceo, iCubesWire

Clubhouse, an invite-only audio chat app, garnered a lot of ears because of its voice based design. However, in a recently conducted study at Stanford University in the US, the app gained uproar for allegedly leaking user’s data to the Chinese government. In another report from Cyber News, the personal data of more than 1.3 million users has been revealed on an online hacker forum.

The data breach gave away crucial and confidential information like names, usernames, user ids, photo URLs, social media handles, account creation date, and followers count. Paul Davison, Clubhouse, CEO, has turned down all the reports as false.

Why is it a cause for concern?

With the rise of cybersecurity attacks, developing a safe and secure online environment has become the need of the hour for all the social media platforms out there. In today’s internet age, social media security is at the core of everything we do and how we do it. To stay protected against security breaches and threats, it is vital to evaluate active social media data consistently.

Needless to say, there is always some type of risk involved with everything that has got anything to do with the internet. Social media is no different, and it is susceptible to targeted phishing attacks, frauds, social engineering scams, creating fake accounts and more.

The number of hackers active on the internet is increasing day by day and are exploiting social media as a medium to spread malware, misinformation and private and business sensitive data.

Why is social media security important?

As more and more organisations hop on social media to promote their brands, hackers exploit social media platform’s transparent nature to attack businesses for crucial business data. Hence, it becomes important for organisations to protect their brands and companies by safeguarding their employees, executives and consumers.

Reputation is at stake: Brands have a lot at stake online and can incur heavy losses due to a brand damaging post or data leak. If you wake up one morning and find out your brand’s account was hacked into last night, that means your brand’s image and online reputation have been damaged.

Cyberattacks: On any day, account hacks must not be taken lightly, hackers can leverage from the leaked information and forge detailed profiles of the victims. Through such substantial information, attackers can easily commit identity theft. Social media platforms must have anti-scraping measures in place to fight against such privacy issues and keep private data safe and secure. Clubhouse users must remain at their toes and watch out for any suspicious activity from their accounts.

