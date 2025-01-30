Ishan Technologies joins forces with Oracle to revolutionise cloud-based customer service

Ishan Technologies has announced the launch of its Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution, Ishan CXConnect, in collaboration with Oracle. This new platform is set to elevate customer service experiences while maintaining secure communications by providing businesses with scalable, cloud-based contact centre Centre solutions. Ishan CXConnect is powered by Oracle Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC), offering streamlined, high-quality voice communications with superior network security.

As the CCaaS sector gains momentum in India, Ishan Technologies has customised the service to address the evolving needs of modern businesses. With features such as the “Click to Call” functionality, customers can connect with mobile app-based customer care, enhancing the overall user experience. Hosted on Ishan’s Cloud, the service components are built with resilient architecture ensuring the highest uptimes.

With the integration of Oracle’s E-SBC, Ishan CXConnect delivers advanced voice capabilities alongside Ishan Technologies’ managed services, offering uptime and resiliency. Ishan Technologies maintains a managed solution that remains proprietary. This integration allows for CRM, reporting solutions, and more, handled by the company’s dedicated Professional Services (PS) team. The solution is bundled with regulatory compliance solutions which include network, telephony plans, applications, and support services, all hosted in Ishan’s own data centres in Mumbai and Gandhinagar, with potential expansion to Chennai based on customer needs.

“India is rapidly emerging as a hub for CCaaS solutions, driven by growing demand for enhanced customer engagement. Ishan CXConnect powered by Oracle’s E-SBC will help allow businesses to reduce overhead costs, streamline operations, and focus on their core competencies with better communications protection against cyberthreats,” said Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies. “This platform is a 360-degree solution that delivers streamlined, secure, and future-ready communications for our customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Ishan Technologies to bring Ishan CXConnect to the market,” said Payam Sharifi, senior vice president, worldwide sales, Oracle Communications. “The combination of the robust network security and voice capabilities in Oracle’s E-SBC, paired with Ishan’s expertise in cloud and contact centre management, creates a powerful solution for enterprises. Together, we will help evolving businesses optimise their customer interactions, while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.”