Ishan Technologies selects AMD to power sovereign cloud infrastructure

Ishan Technologies has chosen AMD to power its Tier-3 Mumbai Data Centre with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. This collaboration strengthens India’s cloud and AI-ready infrastructure, delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable solutions. By integrating cutting-edge AMD EPYC processors, Ishan Cloud empowers enterprises across BFSI, ITeS, and manufacturing industries, as well as GCCs and government organisations, to meet India’s data localisation requirements and drive AI-led digital transformation.

As cloud adoption accelerates, enterprises increasingly require resilient and compliant digital infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical applications, AI-driven workloads, and edge computing. Ishan DC 1 integrates high-density computing and energy-efficient architecture, ensuring superior performance, reduced operational costs, and adherence to regulatory requirements. It is engineered to support workloads spanning artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and low-latency use cases crucial to enterprise digital transformation.

Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, Ishan Cloud delivers scalable, energy-efficient computing for data-intensive workloads. The high core density and performance efficiency of these processors enable seamless execution of AI, real-time analytics, and high-frequency financial transactions. By optimising performance per watt, Ishan Cloud ensures lower operational costs while maintaining high throughput and reliability. This makes it an ideal choice for enterprises looking to enhance computing performance without compromising on efficiency or compliance.

Pinkesh Kotecha, CMD, Ishan Technologies, said, “Cloud infrastructure is at the core of India’s digital transformation, and enterprises today demand more than just scalability – they need security, compliance, and high-performance compute. Through our collaboration with AMD, Ishan Cloud delivers cutting-edge cloud solutions that enhance efficiency while meeting India’s data sovereignty requirements.”

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, AMD India, added, “AMD is powering the future of cloud infrastructure in India with high-performance, energy-efficient computing. Our 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors equip Ishan Cloud with the scalability and security features needed for AI, analytics, and mission-critical workloads. As India accelerates its digital transformation, our leadership in high-performance computing is enabling data centres like Ishan’s to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud solutions – supporting enterprises in building AI-driven, compliant, and high-performance ecosystems.”

With rising cloud adoption across regulated industries, Ishan Cloud differentiates itself by offering:

Cloud-enabled SD-WAN & SASE for secure, seamless connectivity

NOC & SOC as a Service for real-time monitoring and threat detection

Support for edge applications to power AI-driven and low-latency workloads

As India strengthens its focus on data localisation and AI-driven innovation, Ishan Cloud is empowering businesses with greater control, security, and efficiency, supporting the nation’s rapid digital and economic growth.