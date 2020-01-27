ISODA TechSummit 2020 (TSX) draws close

As the date for ISODA TechSummit draws closer, here is what the sponsors partnering with ISODA this year opines . One things rings in unison from the sponsors is that they are all very excited and looking forward to meet 115 partner CEOs at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Sophos has been supporting the ISODA community for many years now. They have been a regular to the last few TechSummit events and are as excited as ever. Sunil Sharma, Managing Director – Sales, Sophos India & SAARC, says, “Our association with ISODA has been an endearing one; one that goes back several years. ISODA is a great platform for Cybersecurity professionals to network and work towards a singular mission – keeping organizations better protected from Cyberthreats. ISODA’s theme ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ is also in sync with our core belief in delivering transformational and evolved Cybersecurity solutions to our customers to stay a step ahead of the Cyber criminals. We look forward to exciting and interactive sessions at this year’s TechSummit!”

Anand Prahlad, President and CEO at Parablu, a first time sponsor says, “ISODA is an amazing platform for an OEM like Parablu to connect with resellers and make an impact in the partner ecosystem. We’re very excited to be a sponsor at ISODA TechSummit TSX.” Parablu is an award-winning company which builds secure data management solutions enterprises looking to better control, manage and safeguard their most precious asset – Data.

Another first time sponsor is CoSoSys. Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys is an advanced all-in-one Data Loss Prevention solution for macOS, Windows and Linux, that puts an end to data leaks and data theft and offers seamless control of portable storage devices. Its content filtering capabilities for data at rest and in motion range from file type to predefined content based on dictionaries, regular expressions or regulations such as GDPR.

Filip Coftas, Channel Manager at CoSoSys voices the same excitement as some of the other sponsors for TSX. “We are delighted to participate to this year’s TechSummit in Baku and we’d like to thank ISODA for this wonderful opportunity. We see the 10th TechSummit as an outstanding event for networking, exchanging ideas and exploring business potential. ISODA is a great platform for CyberSecurity professionals as it gives us the chance to connect and work towards the common goal of providing better protection for every organization,” he says.