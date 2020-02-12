itelligence Receives SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2020 for Platform & Technology

Read Article

itelligence has announced it is the recipient of an SAP APJ Awards for Partner Excellence2020 for Platform & Technology. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

itelligence India provides transformation consulting and superior business solutions using state of the art SAP software products and technologies. itelligence designs and delivers integrated and seamless end to end solutions, deployed either on cloud or on premise or Hybrid, across various industries, with emphasis on high quality and consistent customer experience. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence’s SAP expertise, proven methodology, iPI and comprehensive industry expertise.

Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director & CEO of itelligence India said, “Besides the local innovation and talent, leveraging the global capabilities and collaboration with other entities of the group to bring the world class solutions to India has been one of the key factors of our success in the region thus far.”

Last year, itelligence India won two SAP APJ Partner Excellence Awards, two SAP SMB Innovation Summit Award, and three SAP India Partner Summit awards for its outstanding contribution and achievements.

Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“Partners play a major role in Asia’s digital transformation journey. The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis,” said Ben Corser, SVP, Head of Channels and Partners, SAP APJ. “To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate intelligence as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award for Platform & Technology. We look forward to building on this partnership with itelligence to realize even greater success in 2020, and help our customers succeed.”

itelligence India received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.