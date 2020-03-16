iValue adds Actifio to offer Multi-Cloud Data Management Software Platform

Read Article

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, to help customers deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure – as a service available instantly, anywhere. Actifio’s enterprise-class software platform powered by its patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of hybrid clouds, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability.

Actifio is the latest entrant into iValue’s portfolio in the Data, Network and Application Management and Protection space. iValue has continued to consistently partner with the right mix of widespread and niche technology providers to help customers in their transformational journey.

Slow restoration of large databases ends up in violating enterprises’ SLAs. Enter Actifio, a pioneer in Data Virtualization, whose platform protects, provisions and recovers databases instantly, automatically from a Database-as-a-Service Cloud.

“With 90 percent of the world’s data created in last 24 months, operational and commercial modelling is key in enabling customers to build an effective and secure data lifecycle management approach” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer, iValue InfoSolutions. “iValue’s partnership with Actifio is a strong step in this direction and will positively make meaningful contributions in this domain.”

Actifio virtualizes data, the lifeblood of businesses, in more than 30 countries around the world. Its products can reduce unnecessary duplication of application data and software requirements. The technology is designed to maintain data integrity while ensuring rapid access to that data throughout its entire life cycle. The system virtualizes data management and storage to replace siloed data protection and availability applications with a single purpose-built system.

“It gives us great pleasure to be associated with one of the fastest growing technology aggregators. iValue has a strong heritage in information management and protection” said Ravi Kollipara, Vice President and Country Manager, Actifio Technologies. “We look forward to this partnership and to working very closely to seize opportunities and enhance our market position in the coming years”.

Actifio’s patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology enables businesses to manage, access, and protect data faster, more efficiently, and more simply by decoupling data from physical storage, making it tremendously pertinent for iValue’s 7000+ Customer base.

“Actifio’s unique platform helps customers instantly access or recover data that has been backed up or archived, all enabled on a single license. Actifio’s uniqueness on Test Data Management helps customers to seamlessly integrate and rapidly access enterprise data to drive insights and innovation.” said Calvin Samuel, Business Manager, iValue InfoSolutions.