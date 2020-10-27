iValue and EfficientIP Team Up to Stimulate Business Continuity

Read Article

iValue InfoSolutions has announced their relationship with EfficientIP, a network automation and security company, to promote business continuity in India by making organizations’ IP infrastructure foundations more reliable, agile and secure. EfficientIP’ s mission is to enable secure and dynamic IP communication between users, applications and services for more than a decade. iValue has been aiding organizations in their business continuity plan by helping them with automation and network security solutions.

With more than 145 professionals around the world, EfficientIP serves over 1,000 clients in all verticals, from telecommunication companies and internet service providers to the retail, finance, government and higher education sectors. Their solutions help simplify lifecycle management of DDI resources via smart automation, cross-platform visibility and policy control from a single pane of glass. Patented technology secures DNS services to safeguard data and ensure intelligent application traffic routing to improve user experience and service continuity. EfficientIP helps organizations enable key IT initiatives such as cloud applications, virtualization, mobility, and SDN. They recently announced a growth of +38% in billings for the first half of 2020.

“Today’s Digital enterprises have inducted technologies like Virtualization, IOT, Cloud, BYOD and Mobility in their IT estates, enabling them to serve their customers better and build competitive advantage. The evolved IP networks are far more complex, and way beyond the operational capability of traditional fragmented and manual solutions. iValue brings yet again a much needed and compelling partnership with EfficientIP, a leader in the DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management) space, to enable secured, simplified, automated, agile, and integrated management of core IP infrastructure to ensure business continuity” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

iValue has always aimed at optimizing, protecting and transforming digital assets of organizations. To bring in modernization, iValue helps organizations craft and develop infrastructure solutions spanning the entire gamut of enterprise IT infrastructure needs. With iValue’s help, many organizations have reimaged their IT infrastructure smartly, efficiently and effectively. They help in managing, monitoring and analysing performance in data recovery and business continuity management. Now more than ever, organizations need assistance and guidance in getting upgraded securely for the operations to continue.

Nick Itta, VP Sales APAC at EfficientIP adds “DDI is the core network foundation for digital transformation. It is great to see that it is becoming top of mind, especially in these challenging times, for optimizing costs, increasing network operational efficiency and accelerating deployment of new apps and services. We are looking forward to expanding our reach in India with iValue and creating new opportunities to help companies improve control and security of their networks.”

Nagendra Bhaskar, Business Manager at iValue InfoSolutions adds “Continuing its effort to bring the best of breed solutions for customers and partners iValue’ s partnership with EfficientIP brings forth an Integrated solution for DDI, enabling network administrators to get visibility and control of their network from a single pane of glass”.

EfficientIP’s products include DNS, DHCP & IPAM, DNS Security and Application Traffic Management with the world’s first edge DNS GSLB. Open APIs offer easy integration to ecosystem players for enabling end-to-end network and security management. Organizations deploying EfficientIP DDI can save up to 80% of their time by being able to automate maintenance tasks, and gain better visibility of IP resources across the network while improving network security.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]