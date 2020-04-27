iValue partners SUSE to offer Open Source Solutions for Enterprise

Read Article

Technology Aggregator, iValue InfoSolutions, has partnered with SUSE, to offer leading enterprise-grade, open source solutions for Linux, software defined infrastructure and application delivery that give enterprises greater control, flexibility and cost efficiency while businesses undergo digital transformation.

Entering its 13th year of operation, iValue, has continued to stay ahead of the curve by consistently partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers thus helping customers in their digital transformation journey.

“iValue is excited to partner with SUSE for its leadership through continuous innovation in enabling optimal use of traditional infrastructure along with newer technologies like multi-cloud and software defined models in this ever-evolving digital era,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions. iValue’s partnership with SUSE will help partners and customers build sustainable, reliable, cost effective and secure IT stack based on open source technologies.”

“iValue has been a force in the markets they operate in, and it gives SUSE immense pleasure to be associated with a value-added distributor who boasts a rich partner eco-system serving enterprises across various industries. iValue’s go-to-market strategy complements the SUSE go-to-market strategy for our open source offerings and we are excited to partner iValue to enable customers to realize their digital transformation goals, through simplifying, modernizing and accelerating their traditional and cloud-native applications across any IT landscape in any environment,” said Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Country Manager at SUSE India.

“We at iValue believe in delivering enterprise-grade flexible solutions to our customers in collaboration with our channel partners and partnering with SUSE only reinforce our commitment with their simple to manage, agile infrastructure with an increased speed of delivery, durability and reliability,” said Saurabh Gupta, Business Manager at iValue InfoSolutions

Open source has been at the core of digital transformation. Together with iValue, both companies look to help customers transform their enterprise by tapping on open source innovations that offer no vendor lock-in, highly flexible and scalable yet cost-effective enterprise-grade open source solutions.