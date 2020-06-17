iValue Partners with Akamai to Provide Intelligent Edge Security

Read Article

Technology Aggregator, iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Akamai Technologies, to offer the Intelligent Edge Security Platform that surrounds and protects the entire Architecture – Core, Cloud, and Edge. The platform provides security solutions that provide 24/7/365 protection for Websites, Applications, APIs, and Users.

iValue has endured to consistently partner with the right mix of widespread and niche technology providers to help customers in their transformational journey. Akamai is the latest entrant into iValue’s compelling offerings in the Data, Network and Application Management and Protection space.

Akamai with its best-in-class security offerings across Web Applications and APIs, Secure Enterprise Access and Threat Protection, Bot Management, Identity Management etc, is helping customers win in the market through agile solutions that extend the power of multi-cloud world. Portfolio of Edge Security, Web and Mobile Performance, Enterprise Access and Video-Delivery Solutions is supported by unmatched Customer Service, Analytics, and 24/7/365 monitoring.

Organizations are now focusing on sustained business continuity efforts and are also looking to transform their corporate network and security to a zero-trust security model. Akamai has an ideal platform to help customers on this transformation journey. The primary driver is better security, attack surface reduction, user Productivity/experience, move to an OPEX mode and getting the Corporate network ready for the next decade (apps, users, business requirements)

iValue, with its distinctive go-to-market for focused industry practices across BFSI, Government, Enterprise and Channels will form a riveting partnership with Akamai. iValue also has experienced team engaging the Consultants, Big 4 and the Regional Consultants primarily on the GOI & Banking projects apart from the Large Enterprise Opportunities. Empowered by Analytics for Business Development, iValue has been delivering 4+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 12 years.

“iValue is thrilled to partner with Akamai, with whom we see a world of unimagined potential, enabled through the unique power of the Akamai Edge. It’s this power that creates the agility our customers need to accelerate and secure their multi-cloud world and own their digital future” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions. “iValue’s Customers and Channel Partners will relish Akamai’s product quality, excellent support and trusted high security”

“iValue has been a force in the markets they operate, it gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a Technology Enabler that boasts of a powerful ecosystem. iValue’s GTM strategies augers well with our product roadmap; we are also eager to capitalize on iValue’s strong Regional Partner base” said Pratyush Raj, Channel Sales Director at Akamai. “We look forward to great opportunities working together and enhance our market position in the forthcoming years with the support of iValue”

