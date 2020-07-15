iValue partners With Pure Storage to provide enterprise grade Flash Storage Solutions

Read Article

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Pure Storage to offer a modern data experience for applications to help unify data for Enterprise Customers in order to innovate fast – in the cloud and on premises.

As data becomes a more valuable asset to companies, emphasis on enterprise storage has increased. Pure Storage is a key player in the solid-state storage array market and aims to provide a seamless transition from alternate storage methods. Benefits of solid-state arrays include reduced IT project risk, optimized costs, better integration features and lower latency.

“Pure Storage has continuously demonstrated their leadership in technology and solution excellence, customer satisfaction, and financial modelling in the space of Data Lifecycle Management,” said Harsh Marwah , Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.”iValue’ s partnership with Pure Storage is a strong step in enabling partners and customers with compelling and time-tested solutions.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be working with one of the fastest growing technology aggregators. iValue has a strong heritage in information management and protection,” said Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager – India at Pure Storage. “We look forward to this partnership and to jointly bring the modern data experience to enterprises in India.”

Pure Storage delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure pioneered the use of flash storage in enterprise data centers and hybrid cloud environments and continues to lead the market with new technology and business model innovations.

“The need for the infrastructure modernization due to advent of digital technologies like AI/ML, containerization, DevOps, Big data and Analytics are pushing the organizations to adopt to a solution which can offer better performance, agility and massive scalability. iValue partnership with Pure Storage will help customers on the journey of technology adoption,” said Riyaz Mohamed, Business Manager at iValue InfoSolutions. “Pure with its advanced solutions AFA (All flash array,100% NVMe) , SaaS (Storage-as-a-Service) and FlashBlade’s which is a scale out file and object storage platform will definitely disrupt today’s conventional storage market and helps the customer managing the data effectively by delivering skyscraping performance.”

Pure Storage’s modern data experience provides all the storage services you need – block, VM, file, or object – to consolidate everything. Power your databases, virtual machines, containers, analytics, and webscale apps, with effortless all-flash shared accelerated storage performance and enterprise-grade availability.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com