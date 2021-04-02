iValue Partners with Securonix to deliver redefining Next-Gen SIEM

Read Article

iValue has announced its partnership with Securonix, a leader in Next-Gen SIEM. With this association, iValue brings in analytics-driven next-generation SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake and NTA capabilities as a pure cloud solution, without compromise as the Securonix platform delivers positive security outcomes with zero infrastructure to manage. Securonix has been positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

“In the present times, when speed, sophistication and quantum of cyber security attacks are increasing on one side, there is also an acute shortage of cyber security skill in the industry on the other. Customers are looking for affordable next-generation security operations architectures with integrated technologies like SIEM, UEBA, TIP and SOAR, which support fast and easy deployment and management, scale on demand, have advanced analytics capability and empower incident response teams and analysts with automated operational intelligence to safeguard their ever-increasing and complex IT estates. iValue is partnering with Securonix, an innovative, scalable and high-speed security analytics, orchestration and response platform to ably support our partners and customers,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

iValue, with its distinctive go-to-market for focused industry practices across BFSI, Government, Enterprise and Channels, will form a riveting partnership with Securonix. iValue’s experienced team engages consultants, the Big 4 and regional consultancies primarily on GoI & Banking projects apart from the large enterprise opportunities. Empowered by Analytics for Business Development, iValue has been delivering 5+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 12 years. iValue InfoSolutions’ cutting-edge technology strengthens its portfolio benefiting its technology vendors. iValue’s partnership with Securonix is focused on the needs of its top customers and top brands to provide technical expertise across brands for design, sizing, POC, deployment, integration and optimization of Data, Network and Application.

“As digital transformation accelerates globally, leading organizations in India are quickly seeing the benefits of cloud-based solutions and implementing them to gain an edge on the competition. The Securonix platform delivers best-in-class Cloud SIEM to help organizations advance their cybersecurity maturity now and into the future. iValue is the ideal partner to help us bring this platform to enterprises in India,” said Harshil Doshi, India and SAARC, Sales Director at Securonix.

Securonix delivers a next-generation security analytics and operations management platform for the modern era of big data and advanced cyber threats. The company currently serves five of the Global Fortune 10 and has a growing customer base across industry verticals and geographies with its SaaS-based, multi-tenant security analytics, providing complete visibility and unlimited scalability with no infrastructure cost.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]