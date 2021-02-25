iValue Partners with Sumo Logic for Advanced Analytics Platform

Read Article

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Sumo Logic, the pioneer in continuous intelligence, to provide cloud-based real-time data analytics for security, operations and BI usecases.

iValue has continued to stay ahead of the curve by consistently partnering with the right mix of popular and niche technology providers thus helping customers in their digital transformation journey. Sumo Logic is the latest entrant into iValue’s compelling and complementing offerings in the Data, Network and Application Management and Protection space.

Sumo Logic is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

iValue boasts of a distinctive go-to-market for focused practices that comprise BFSI, Government, Enterprise, and Channels. There is also an experienced team engaging the Consultants, Big 4 and as well as the Regional Consultants primarily on the GOI and Banking projects apart from the Large Enterprise opportunities. Empowered by Analytics for Business Development, iValue has been delivering 4+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 10 years.

“In this era of digital transformation, exponential growth in data volumes across enterprise IT and the need to analyze this in real-time, to build actionable operational, business and security intel, is one big challenge. Sumo Logic’s enterprise grade, cloud-native machine data analytics platform includes all the right ingredients to address this pain point including, unified logs and metrics, elastic scalability, advanced analytics and security built in design,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions. “iValue is excited to partner with Sumo Logic to enable partners and equip customers with this innovative solution.”

“We continue to see the acceleration of digital business fueled by trends including multi-cloud adoption, an expanding threat landscape, and the need for improved collaboration across DevSecOps. The need for real-time analytics has never been more critical in order to deliver high performance, highly scalable, always-on digital services to speed decision making and drive the best customer experiences,” said Mark Veitch,Director of APAC Partner Services at Sumo Logic. “We’re excited to partner with iValue InfoSolutions to help our joint customers get the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure today’s modern applications at cloud scale.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]