Ivanti appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle and John join Ivanti to strengthen our partner relationships and further build our ecosystem,” said Dennis Kozak, Chief Operating Officer at Ivanti. “Their addition to our team will further enable Ivanti to focus our efforts in the field, maximize our partnerships, and provide our customers with superior support. They both bring deep experience in leading world-class channel operations and have a proven ability to execute. The Ivanti Neurons offering creates a significant opportunity for partners in many different routes to market to realize value and serve their customers.”

Hodges has global experience working with companies in international expansion both in operating and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, Hodges led the channel business at GitLab during its IPO. Her unique understanding of how indirect routes to market contribute to overall operating efficiency, revenue growth and customer value was formed during her time with companies like Microsoft, VMWare and Business Objects while building global channels, services, and alliance opportunities. She holds an M.B.A. in International Management and an M.A. in International Policy Studies from Monterey Institute of International Studies and a B.A. in French Literature and Philosophy from Whittier College.

“I am excited to join Ivanti and eager to get to work building value for our partner community,” said Hodges. “There is tremendous opportunity in the Ivanti Partner Program and my immediate focus will be on building on the foundation of the ecosystem strategy and expanding our programs around the world. I am committed to driving impact for Ivanti by building value and profitability for our partners across our strategy, programs and Go-To-Market.”

Beuchert is a seasoned channel executive who has driven double-digit sales growth through building productive relationships around global channel strategy, analytics and incentive-based programs with a strong SaaS and Fortune 500 background. He most recently was Global Head of Partner Programs and Operations for Freshworks and has held leadership channel roles with brands such as Citrix, CA, Veritas, and Symantec. Beuchert holds an MBA in Business and Entrepreneurship from Westminster College and a BSEE in Electrical Engineering from the University of Central Florida.

“Joining Ivanti is a great opportunity to build a strong partner community and make a real impact for our partners and customers,” said Beuchert. “I was attracted to the culture of collaboration and opportunity at Ivanti and am eager to bring this same culture to our partner community. Ivanti has the right solutions to help organizations solve the problems presented in today’s hybrid work environment and address the needs of IT teams and employees.”

The Ivanti Partner Program was designed with the overarching belief that we are better together. Ivanti partners receive exclusive access to resources, tools, and connections to grow their business. Ivanti is consistently increasing our investment in our partnerships by offering more benefits and support through the partner program. Ivanti provides our partners a unique opportunity to rapidly grow their business by providing market-leading solutions to customers of every size around the globe.