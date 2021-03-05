Jabra launches Evolve2 30 UC headset to enhance productivity

Read Article

Jabra has announced the launch of the Jabra Evolve2 30, the latest product to join the Evolve2 range. The Evolve2 30 is the next generation of the Evolve range, Jabra’s best-selling and market leading UC headset to enhance productivity – whether working from the office or working from home. The headset is built with the modern-day desk worker in mind, engineered for collaboration, concentration, and comfortable productivity all day.

Productivity woes under the new normal

The new normal has created the need for a hybrid approach to work, where flexibility between remote working and being office-based is a key priority. Virtual collaboration has grown from 14 per cent in 2019, to 77 per cent in 20203. Meanwhile, productivity is still a big challenge for businesses, as complexity of work increases exponentially, but average productivity rates diminish by the day[1]. Headsets are playing a crucial role in the flexible revolution of the workplace and Jabra’s Evolve2 30 fulfils this with an affordable yet premium quality headset.

Seamless collaboration and instant concentration

The Jabra Evolve2 30 is perfectly suited for the modern flexible worker – users who spend majority of their day at their desk, in a noisy office setting or at home. Collaboration and concentration continue to be the two key pillars of effective office work – no matter where that may be.

The 2-microphone call technology can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere while also meeting Open Office requirements. And with 28mm speakers and an advanced digital chipset, you can enjoy great audio quality too, for both calls and media playback. The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant.

Taking collaboration one step further, the Jabra Evolve2 30 meets the Microsoft Open Office requirements – which is a strict test of how effective a headset microphone is at suppressing surrounding noise and office talk – making sure that the device is suited for any environment. The easy plug-and-play feature means users are able to seamlessly connect to all devices through the USB A or C plug, for maximum collaboration.

When it comes to concentration, the Evolve2 30 does not disappoint. The Evolve2 30 is specifically engineered to deliver portable concentration anywhere. The oval ear cushions of the headset and the angled earcup design are developed to block out any noise and disturbances in the surrounding. The single-sided busylight within turns on automatically when you’re on a call and can also be turned on manually to signal “do-not-disturb” to those around you, so you can stay undisturbed in your concentration zone.

Reliable all-day comfort

The discomfort from prolonged headset wearing can be a huge hindrance to productivity. The Jabra Evolve2 30 is ergonomically designed to support prolonged wear, and to exert evenly distributed pressure. It’s built with premium soft memory foam ear cushions that mold to your ear’s natural contours and ease the weight of the headset on users’ heads, offering ideal comfort all day long.

The super lightweight Evolve2 30 is built to be as durable as it is comfortable. Both the headband and slider of the Evolve2 30 are assembled with stainless steel, with a much higher degree of durability and flexibility compared to its predecessor, the Evolve 30. Hundreds of drop tests and boom-arm strength tests have been conducted to ensure the headset is able to stand the test of time even when used for long periods.

Peter Jayaseelan, Managing Director, South Asia at Jabra said, “As businesses continue to build a robust work-from-anywhere model, the role of smart solutions becomes important to help increase work productivity. We are excited to announce the launch of one such product, which is designed at an affordable price-point thus, every user can enjoy the benefits of experiencing premium collaboration, concentration, and comfort while working. The Jabra Evolve2 30 aims at battling productivity distractions not only for those in the office but also for the flexible workers.”

Key features and specifications:

Enhanced lightweight comfort: 125 gms

2-microphone call technology and 28mm speakers, meeting Open Office requirements

UC and Microsoft Teams certified

Advanced chipset enables future firmware upgrades

Integrated single sided 360o busylight

Improved noise-isolating design

Reinforced steel headband & slider for increased durability

A dedicated Microsoft Teams button on MS variant

Jabra Direct, Xpress

Sustainable packaging made of recyclable materials

Availability

The Jabra Evolve2 30 will be available in Black colour from mid-March 2021 through Jabra authorised resellers.

Evolve2 30 STEREO MRP ₹12,149

Evolve2 30 MONO MRP ₹10,922

