Jabra launches professional speakerphone solution – the Speak 750

Read Article

Jabra has announced the next model in its portfolio of professional speakerphone solution – the Speak 750. The new addition to the Speak series is engineered to support conferencing needs in the ‘new normal’, elevating meeting room experiences no matter what shape they take. The premium audio system is able to pick up sounds seamlessly, allowing everyone in the room to speak and be heard simultaneously even while social distancing, while the portability of the device means it can turn any area into a meeting room within a matter of seconds.

Owing to full duplex (allowing natural communication in both directions), the Speak 750 ensures both sides of the conversation are being transmitted at the same time. This mean that conversations are able to flow as they would in person, helping elevate audio experience and mitigating any worries of missed important information. With fewer interruptions and better conversations businesses can enjoy more effective collaborations, while boosting UC adoption through enhancement of sound.

Plug-and-play for instant collaboration

According to research, 10% of the average 60-min meeting is being wasted on technical difficulties[1]. Thanks to the plug-and-play capabilities of the Speak 750, businesses can achieve connectivity instantly through plug-and-play to a laptop, smartphone, or tablet via USB and/or Bluetooth. The Speak 750 is not limited to just one device either, it can pair with up to eight devices, and can connect to two devices at the same time – enabling peak connectivity at all times.

The versatility doesn’t stop there as the Speak 750 Microsoft Teams variant, certified for Microsoft Teams, has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows instant connection to colleagues. Notifications alert users when it’s time to join a call, or when someone is trying to reach them. Tapping the button takes users directly into an ongoing Microsoft Teams call so the connection to colleagues will always be a click away.

The Speak 750 UC variant is compatible with all leading Unified Communications platforms and has a Smart Button that can be programmed for Siri, Google Assistant or Speed dial.

Peter Jayaseelan, Managing Director, South Asia at Jabra said, “As the world of work changes, from working remotely to a hybrid working mode, maintaining an effective communication is crucial, regardless of the location. Amidst this, we are excited to introduce Jabra Speak 750, the best in class premium quality full duplex device, which powers the meetings with seamless and high-quality audio, allowing conversations to flow just as in-person.”

Jabra Speak 750 will be available at MRP of Rs 40,996 through Jabra authorised resellers

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com