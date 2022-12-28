JAGSoM’s ISDSI Global Conference 2022 commences in Bengaluru

Research papers by scholars from South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America will be presented at the first-ever ISDSI (International Society for Data Science and Innovation) Global Conference 2022, which went underway on the Bengaluru campus of the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) in Electronic City.

JAGSoM, which strives to be a truly global business school, is hosting the three-day conference which will conclude on 29th December, 2022.

Around 240 research papers were received, of which 160 papers from scholars representing South Asia, Middle-East, Europe, and North America will be presented during the conference. Rewards worth $2000 will be granted as the ‘Best Paper Award’. ISDSI 2022 has tied up with 6 journals, of which 3 will be publishing a special issue, particularly for this conference. As JAGSoM has a global acceptance in terms of international collaboration, this conference is being hosted in partnership with the University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY), USA.

The theme of the conference, ‘Building sustainable businesses in the phygital world’, is related to developing prosperous phygital (physical+digital) enterprises supported by cutting-edge methods. The ISDSI 2022 Conference will provide participants with an excellent platform to receive quality feedback on their research, along with an opportunity for networking and publishing their papers.

Speaking about the conference theme, Dr. Atish Chattopadhay, Director, JAGSoM, said, “In the past decade, digital adoption has grown exponentially, more so under Covid-19 restrictions. How do experts design for immersive ‘physical’, for example, in-store or in-class experiences while leveraging the efficiency and instant gratification of the ‘digital’ world? This is the essence of ‘phygital’ — the combination of ‘physical’ and ‘digital’ for enhanced experiences.”

“I am glad that JAGSoM has been able to attract some of the global thought leaders, faculty, research scholars, academics, and industry leaders to deliberate and find answers to these issues in the ISDSI Global Conference 2022. I would like to congratulate those 150+ scholars across nations, whose papers are accepted for presentation,” Dr. Chattopadhay added.

Eminent speakers at the conference include globally respected thought-leaders, including Prof. Jagdish Sheth, Professor Emeritus, Emory University; Prof. A. Parasuraman, Professor Emeritus, Miami University; and Prof. Vithala R. Rao, Professor Emeritus, Cornell University (Conference Chair), will be speaking on various topics including ‘Being a Global Scholar’ and ‘Internationalization of B-Schools.’

Participants will also have the opportunity to listen and interact through 5 Plenary sessions with leaders from top B-schools, including Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Prof. Pawan Singh, Director, IIM Trichy; Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur; Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur; Prof. Ranjan Banerjee Dean, BITSoM, Prof. Srini Srinivasan, Director, JBIMS; Prof. Anup K. Singh, Director General, Nirma University; Prof. Asit Barma, Director, BIM Trichy; and Prof. Suraj Commuri, Sr. Associate Dean, State University of New York. There will also be Presentations by leading global management bodies including Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).