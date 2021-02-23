Jaguar Racing selects Micro Focus as its Digital Transformation, Business Resiliency and Analytics partner

Read Article

Jaguar Racing has partnered with Micro Focus, ahead of the lights going green on season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Joining as the team’s official digital transformation, business resiliency and analytics partner, Micro Focus will provide support to Jaguar Racing’s push for more points, podiums and wins on the racetrack.

The UK-based software company helps more than 40,000 customers around the world achieve critical outcomes – accelerating delivery, simplifying transformation, strengthening resilience and analyzing in time to act – which are key elements of winning both in the boardroom and on the track.

Initially, Micro Focus will provide technology from its product group, Vertica, which will deliver high-performance advanced analytics and machine learning to ensure the Jaguar team performs at top speed for winning results.

Micro Focus will also conduct a cyber resilience assessment workshop to help the team identify any potential risks and gaps in their cyber security posture, and it plans to deliver tools and support to help accelerate the team’s software development.

Micro Focus is the latest partner announced by Jaguar Racing with a leading line-up that includes GKN Automotive, Dow, Viessmann, Castrol and Official Suppliers Alpinestars and DR1VA.

James Barclay, Jaguar Racing Team Director: “We are extremely pleased to be able to reveal Micro Focus – a world leading software provider – are joining Jaguar Racing for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With their specialist software knowledge we are excited to work together and achieve great results on track. We are only days out from the lights going green on the first race of the championship and we are eager to achieve success together.”

Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer, Micro Focus: “Micro Focus joining forces with Jaguar Racing is a natural alignment of like-minded organisations that share a track record characterised by pragmatism, consistency, and innovation. Our ‘High Tech, Low Drama’ approach to delivering results will provide a number of synergies, including speed, agility, and insights that will translate to even-better performance all around. Our 40,000 customers around the globe are excited to learn more about our partnership when we welcome Jaguar Racing’s Team Director, James Barclay to our flagship customer event in March, Micro Focus Universe, as a keynote presenter.”

