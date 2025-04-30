Jaquar Group redefines workforce excellence with SAP SuccessFactors

In a major move to modernize HR operations and boost employee experience, Jaquar Group, a leading name in bathroom and lighting solutions, has partnered with SAP to implement SAP SuccessFactors, a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) suite.

With a workforce of over 8,000 employees, including both white- and blue-collar workers, Jaquar is embracing digital transformation to streamline core HR, talent management, and performance tracking. The initiative aims to automate key HR processes — from onboarding and payroll to goal management — reducing manual effort and enhancing real-time decision-making through AI-powered insights.

“Our people are the driving force behind Jaquar’s growth,” said Ranjeeka Sachdev, CHRO, Jaquar Group. “By adopting SAP SuccessFactors, we’re shifting to a data-driven, transparent, and employee-first HR approach.”

Employees now have access to self-service tools for leave requests, performance reviews, and updates — fostering engagement and improving productivity. At the same time, HR leaders can focus more on strategic priorities, empowered by analytics and automation.

According to Ninad Raje, CIO, Jaquar Group, “This transformation isn’t just about digitizing processes — it’s about shaping the future of work with intelligent insights that enhance both employee and organizational performance.”

The implementation reflects Jaquar’s broader vision to set new benchmarks in workforce excellence while supporting its global ambitions in the Bath + Light category.

“Digital transformation begins with people at its core,” said James Thomas, VP & Head – SAP SuccessFactors. “Our partnership with Jaquar is helping create a more connected, efficient, and future-ready workforce.”

By integrating SAP’s intelligent enterprise solutions, Jaquar is not only reimagining HR — it’s creating a blueprint for building a more engaged and agile organization in today’s AI-powered era.