Jaquar Group taps Salesforce to lead the next wave of digital transformation

In a bold move that underscores the growing convergence of manufacturing and digital technology, Jaquar Group, India’s leading brand in complete bathroom and lighting solutions, has joined forces with Salesforce, to embark on a sweeping digital transformation journey.

The collaboration aims to unify customer engagement, boost productivity, and drive growth through a mobile-first, AI-powered ecosystem. With a footprint in over 55 countries and a workforce of 12,000+, Jaquar’s digital strategy reflects the ambition of a global brand reimagining its future.

“Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance, and long-term value creation,” says Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce – South Asia.“Jaquar Group’s commitment to harnessing AI and data across its value chain reflects a bold, future-facing mindset.”

Reimagining Operations with a Smart Digital Core

Jaquar will deploy Salesforce tools including:

Consumer Goods Cloud to drive sales productivity

2. CPQ and Partner Community Cloud for pricing and partner collaboration

3. Field Service for on-ground service enhancements

4. Tableau for analytics-led decision-making

These solutions will provide a 360-degree view of the customer while breaking down data silos to enable more connected, responsive operations.

“This collaboration is about future-proofing our organisation by embedding intelligence into every operational and customer-facing touchpoint,” says Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter, Jaquar Group.

“It’s about moving beyond conventional upgrades to reimagining how we operate and engage,” adds Ninad Raje, CIO, Jaquar Group.

The AI Advantage: Salesforce Agentforce

Salesforce’s latest innovation, Agentforce, enables the creation of autonomous AI agents that can act across business functions, enhancing human productivity. For Jaquar, this represents a future-ready platform to scale operations intelligently.

As industry dynamics shift rapidly, the Jaquar-Salesforce collaboration exemplifies how traditional manufacturers can embrace intelligent transformation. With unified data, embedded AI, and connected systems, Jaquar is poised to lead in a digitally accelerated future.