Jeena & Company Embarks on AI-Led Transformation with Salesforce

Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration with Jeena & Company, one of India’s largest family owned logistics and freight forwarding firms, to accelerate its digital transformation journey forward. This collaboration will help Jeena & Company unlock deeper customer intelligence, data driven decision making and consistency across teams.

As part of the first phase, Jeena & Company is deploying the Salesforce Sales Cloud to enhance sales visibility, and enable faster, more integrated engagement across its logistics network. The platform will empower sales teams with real-time visibility across every stage of the deal cycle, helping drive quicker closures and improve conversion rates. With a single source of truth for customer data through Salesforce Customer 360, Jeena & Company will deepen customer engagement, personalise outreach, and unlock recurring revenue opportunities.

With a legacy of over 125 years and presence across critical freight and logistics verticals, Jeena & Company is now future-proofing its operations by tapping into the full potential of Salesforce’s trusted, scalable, and AI-ready platform. This marks a strategic shift from legacy systems to intelligent workflows that deliver connected, data-rich, and consistent experiences for customers and partners alike.

Ayesha Katgara, Head – Transformation Office, Jeena & Company, said, “Our goal has always been to deliver efficient, customer-first logistics solutions. We believe this collaboration with Salesforce is more than just a technology upgrade — it’s a strategic step in embedding agility, transparency, and intelligence into every interaction. We’re laying the foundation for long‑term innovation across our operations and client engagements.”

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director & SVP – India, Sales & Distribution, Salesforce commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Jeena & Company in their 125th year. This partnership reflects their trust on our platform and the power of AI-led transformation. The logistics sector faces increasing demand and a constantly changing supply chain, making real-time visibility more crucial than ever. For established firms like Jeena & Company, the opportunity lies in combining deep industry experience with future ready technologies and this collaboration is a crucial step towards modernising operations at the company, streamlining data, expediting decisions, and fostering a connected experience for their customers.”