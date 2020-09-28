Jio partners with AeroMobile for in-flight mobile connectivity

Read Article

Reliance Jio has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation’s subsidiary, AeroMobile, to launch India’s first in-flight services for ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ users.

In a statement, Jio said that its in-flight service will allow every Indian traveller going abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight, at affordable rates.

“The in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, so that they are connected even on flights within India,” it said.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said: “JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always.”

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile said that the company is pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of its connectivity services across India.”With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers,” Rogers said.

Jio’s in-flight postpaid plans worth Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999, each with validity of 24 hours, starting with first usage on the flight, come with 100 minute outgoing calls and 100 SMS each and 250 MB, 500 MB and 1GB data respectively.

The partner airlines for Jio’s in-flight mobile connectivity services include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Cathay Pacific.

