JK Cement Ltd. Adopts OutSystems High Performance Low-Code Technology to Modernize Application Development

JK Cement Ltd. one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey cement and one of the largest White Cement manufacturers in the world today announced that it has adopted OutSystems high-performance low-code technology as part of its strategy to digitally transform the way applications are developed and managed across the organization.

JK Cement plans to build applications to transform sales management, land assets management and loyalty management processes. JK Cement is also looking at redefining the experience of its customers, employees and partners by building unique experiences on the OutSystems platform. The applications landscape will be consolidated and built on one platform enabling unique UI/UX experience, mobility and quicker Go To Market time.

For years, JK Cement has been using their legacy applications and IT infrastructure. However, after revamping the digital transformation roadmap, the company realized the need for a more flexible and automated approach for its application development needs to keep up with the changing environment and growing application backlog. By partnering with OutSystems, JK Cement hopes to adopt a more cost-effective and agile application development approach.

Jitendra Singh, President, and Chief Digital Officer at JK Cement Ltd said “The biggest benefit of the OutSystems high performance low-code platform is its simplicity, agility and speed. We found the platform to be scalable and efficient, aligning with our business requirements. As our business environment is rapidly evolving, we are confident that the OutSystems platform will enable us to build resilient and robust solutions in step with the business asks.”

“We are thrilled to onboard JK Cement as a valued customer and contribute to the growth and success of their business,” said Subrato Bandhu, Regional Vice President at OutSystems India. He further added, “The fast-changing environment is creating pressure for organizations to make smarter, more efficient, and effortless experiences for customers. This association highlights how the high-performance low-code technology from OutSystems is more than just a developer platform. The result of this partnership will enable innovation and generate value for both organizations.”