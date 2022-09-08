JK Tech appoints Dipankar Ganguly as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) 

JK Tech announced the appointment of Dipankar Ganguly as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role, Dipankar will be responsible for devising the technology strategy to increase profitability and implement major technical decisions for the company. He brings with him an extensive experience of around three decades in various roles in the IT industry.

Dipankar is an accomplished technology leader helping businesses to realize their digital transformation value. With exposure of working with leading technology companies including IBM, CAPCO, iGATE, Ness Digital Engineering, etc., he is an expert in managing high-performing teams in conjunction with his expertise, to ensure that business goals are achieved. His exceptional leadership skills and industry domain knowledge sets him apart.

Commenting on Dipankar’s induction, Aloke Paskar – President and CEO, JK Tech, said“We are delighted to welcome Dipankar into the organization and are confident that his experience will help shepherd our Digital Transformation Solutions. Dipankar is a visionary with an ideal balance of frontier technologies and business domain, which will be essential for us to build our business smart center of innovation. Under his direction, JK Tech will continue to innovate on techno-business solutions that will provide our customers value-based service.”

Talking about his new role, Dipankar Ganguly, said “Having worked closely with leading brands in the IT sector, I have seen how an effective technology plan can help boost business growth. At JK Tech, my endeavor would be to create a balance between technology and business domain to create solutions that are fit for purpose and not boil the ocean for our customers. I look forward to strengthening further the Data Transformation, Augmented Analytics, and AI capabilities of JK Tech with smart people, smart technology choices, and smart solutions to realize our customer journey faster.”