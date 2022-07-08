JK Tyre & Industries Ltd appoints Anuj Kathuria as President

JK Tyre & Industries Limited is delighted to appoint Mr. Anuj Kathuria as President (India), reporting to Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Raghupati Singhania and Mr. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, based out of Delhi.

Mr. Kathuria brings with him 31 years of rich experience, having worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, i.e. Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. An Engineer and a Post Graduate in Marketing & Finance, he is a Harvard Business School alumni. In addition, he has also worked overseas in auto sector, in senior management positions.

Welcoming Mr. Kathuria, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre said “I am sure that Mr. Kathuria will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory”.

JK Tyre, pioneers of radial technology in India, is a leading tyre company with well-known brands viz. JK Tyre, Vikrant, Tornel etc. It has presence in over 105 countries across six continents, having 12 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable manufacturing facilities (9 in India and 3 in Mexico) with a capacity of over 32 Mn tyres per annum.

JK Tyre’s unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre – “Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence” – in Mysore, which houses some of the world’s finest technologies.

JK Tyre launched India’s first ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics’ including pressure and temperature.