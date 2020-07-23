John Parlee named CISO for Park Place Technologies

Read Article

John Parlee has joined Park Place Technologies as Chief Information Security Officer. As CISO, Parlee will be responsible for maintaining the Park Place Technologies information security program, and ensuring that information and associated technology, applications, systems, infrastructure and processes are adequately protected for our customers and employees.

Adding Parlee to the existing security team advances a market-leading security strategy for Park Place’s third-party maintenance and ParkViewTM products. Currently providing remote hardware monitoring, the company is increasing its focus on security as it prepares to expand its service offerings to discovery and network analytics. The move validates security as a top priority for Park Place and its customers as the company continues to invest in cybersecurity resources to ensure data and customers are protected.

Parlee will lead development and implementation of the Park Place security strategy, management of security threats and vulnerabilities, and compliance with relevant security requirements and privacy laws.

Parlee is a seasoned information security leader, most recently serving as Director of Information Security at VMware Carbon Black where he led strategic information security efforts including architecture, engineering, and risk mitigation. He also served as Head of Information Security for the Cognex Corporation and as a Security Engineer for the MITRE Corporation.

Parlee holds degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served as a Captain in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve.

“I am impressed with Park Place’s mission and commitment to customers,” said Parlee. “I look forward to working with the innovative team at Park Place to ensure that security and privacy are top priorities as the company continues to rapidly grow.”

“The addition of John and his security expertise to our team will strengthen our ability to fulfill compliance requirements and minimize risk. His appointment demonstrates that we take the security of our customers very seriously,” said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies.

