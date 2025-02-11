Johnson Controls named leading thermal management provider for data centres by ABI Research

Johnson Controls has been named a top thermal management provider for data centres by ABI Research. The recognition highlights Johnson Controls’ excellence in innovation and implementation, driven by its comprehensive product portfolio, global presence, and customer-centric approach to the data centre thermal management industry.

“Johnson Controls has consistently exceeded market expectations for thermal management across all industries and is a leading player in mission-critical infrastructure, like data centres, where reliable, energy efficient and innovative building technologies are a game-changer,” said Rithika Thomas, sustainable technologies senior analyst at ABI Research. “The company’s comprehensive and extensive portfolio, combined with its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions from design, deployment and operational support, cement its position as a leader in the space. Its success in balancing operational efficiency, sustainability and scalability is truly noteworthy.”

In thermal management, Johnson Controls offers a wide range of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers designed to address the unique needs of hyperscale and colocation data centres. Innovations like the YORK YVAM chiller, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 40% in real-world conditions, are crucial when HVAC equipment can account for up to 40% of a data centre’s total electricity usage. The YVAM operates with zero water on-site and ultra-low GWP refrigerant and 1234ze, and uses Johnson Controls’ proprietary magnetic-bearing technology, originally developed for naval applications. This ensures reliability, efficiency, and quiet operation at 65 dBA—equivalent to the noise level of background music at a restaurant. The YVAM also features Quick Start technology, enabling it to return to full load in just three minutes after a power interruption.

“Being recognised by ABI Research is a true honor, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, scalable, and consistent solutions that are tailored to individual customers and meet the ever-evolving needs of the data centre industry,” said Johnson Controls President of Global Data Centre Solutions Todd Grabowski. “Our integrated approach, combining world-class products, expert support, and customised service programs, enables our customers to achieve their uptime and speed to deployment requirements while also improving performance, lowering operational costs, and meeting decarbonisation goals.”

According to ABI Research, Johnson Controls’ customers have commended the “one-stop” integrated approach catering for the entire lifecycle of their buildings — across thermal management, building automation, fire protection, physical security, energy efficiency, and digitally enabled connected service offerings that seamlessly work together to deliver intelligent, high-performing data centre operations.

The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the top nine leading thermal management solution providers for DC operations, which include hardware, software, and allied services provided in-house or through strategic partnerships.

In June 2024, Johnson Controls launched a dedicated Global Data Centre Solutions organisation to address the industry’s rapid growth. Since then, the company has boosted capacity in key regions to enhance production and reduce lead times. This specialised organisation allows Johnson Controls to provide consistent, high-quality, centralised solutions across the globe, while also adapting to the unique needs of North America, EMEA and APAC, ensuring smooth and reliable support for data centre operators worldwide.