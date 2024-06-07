Juniper Networks brings industry’s first and only AIOps to WAN routing, delivering AI-native insight for exceptional experiences

Juniper Networks announced another round of innovation to its premier AI-Native Networking Platform, driving exceptional value and cost savings to enterprises requiring secure branch connections. The company’s WAN Assurance, Premium Analytics and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) products have been augmented with new and unique AI for Networking capabilities that deliver simple, seamless and secure SD-WAN and SASE experiences. Juniper has also announced a new Routing Assurance product that is the first in the industry to bring AI-Native automation and insight to traditional edge routing topologies.

With these latest platform enhancements, Juniper is the only vendor with a single AI-Native Platform that reduces operational expenditures, by up to 85 percent in some instances, across the entire networking footprint.

The augmented Juniper solution leverages AI for Networking to drive even more value to enterprise WAN environments:

Assured SD-WAN experiences with proactive AIOps

Marvis Minis, Juniper’s digital experience twin solution that improves network ops by diagnosing real authentication issues without requiring users/devices, has been extended to SD-WAN. New WAN speed tests can be continuously run (without users having to be present) to verify link speeds and take proactive actions if problems are detected. With this latest Marvis Minis expansion, Juniper is the first vendor to span wired, wireless and WAN with a single AI-Native digital experience twin solution, enabling exceptional end-to-end user experiences.

In addition, existing WAN service level expectations (SLEs) for WAN edge health, link health and application health have been augmented with a new SLE that tracks WAN congestion. The new WAN Congestion SLE alerts operators when their network interfaces are being over-utilised, which causes poor user experiences. Juniper has also further expanded its unique streaming dynamic packet capture (dPCAP) solution for wireless and wired to now include WAN. With WAN dPCAP, the Juniper WAN Assurance solution proactively captures packets at the time of a bad incident to help identify and fix hard-to-find issues, avoiding expensive and time-consuming site visits.

Finally, new application insights offer network operators a user-friendly visualisation of the traffic traversing the SD-WAN, enabling them to see bandwidth-intensive applications and enable accurate planning and problem remediation.

Integrated SSE/SD-WAN (SASE) insight via expanded premium analytics dashboard

Juniper is introducing a new security insights Mist dashboard within its Premium Analytics product to provide comprehensive security event visibility and persona-based policy activation and threat responses. This increased visibility provides actionable intelligence to security teams, enabling them to quickly identify incidents and respond to threats in real-time—thereby improving the user experience.

The security insights dashboard in Premium Analytics also helps break down siloed network and security management. Networking and security teams benefit from a shared portal that shows proactive actions needed (and taken), which streamlines operational workflows for increased efficiency, agility and cost savings.

First AI-Native WAN routing solution

Another innovation announced by Juniper, Routing Assurance, brings the company’s high performance, sustainable and versatile enterprise edge routing platforms under the Mist AI and cloud umbrella. With Juniper Mist Routing Assurance, Juniper is modernising the WAN edge with customisable service levels that allow administrators to monitor, analyse and resolve issues and anomalies identified by Mist AI swiftly across connected WAN Edge and peering locations for edge MX and ACX routing products, including MX204, MX304 and ACX7024 models.

In addition, Marvis, the industry’s first and only AI-Native VNA with a conversational interface built on more than seven years of learning, has been expanded to cover enterprise WAN edge routing. With Marvis’ conversational interface, IT teams can use simple language queries to identify and fix routing issues, including knowledge base queries powered by Generative AI.

With these latest expansions to its platform, Juniper is the only vendor to provide a single AI-Native and cloud-native solution that spans all key networking domains—from campus and branch to data centre and all WAN links in between (regardless of topology).

“At Musgrave, we are excited about the upcoming enhancements to Juniper Networks’ Mist AI WAN Assurance product. We initially chose Mist to support our commitment to delivering world-class solutions for our independent retailers, and since deployment, we’ve been amazed by the rapid delivery of upgrades with zero downtime. These new advancements will further enable us to proactively troubleshoot networks, simplify operations, deliver exceptional retailer and customer experiences, and gain deeper client-level visibility, reinforcing our dedication to top-tier network performance and reliability across our retail estate,” saidKevin McCartan, Senior IT Service Delivery Engineer, Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions to secure, manage and optimise user experiences at the WAN edge and within SD-WAN services. Juniper’s latest AI-Native Networking Platform capabilities provide a simple, secure way to achieve these objectives. This innovation represents a crucial addition to the networking landscape, offering a unified solution for AIOps across various domains,” said Ray Mota, CEO & Principal Analyst, ACG Research

“Since the launch of our AI-Native Networking Platform in January, Juniper has delivered on the promise to build out our industry-leading AIOps across all enterprise network domains. Now embracing routing, these latest innovations enable simplified, fast assurance, monitoring, troubleshooting and issue resolution across multiple branch office, WAN Edge and peering locations. We are also uniquely combining the security and networking domains operationally, enabling insight-driven, holistic security management and audit within the broader networking context, replacing silos with collaboration. All these new innovations further enable exceptional, secure user experiences for the enterprise,” said Sunalini Sankhavaram, Vice President, Product Development, Juniper Networks