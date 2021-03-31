Juniper Networks forms partnership agreement with ConnX

Read Article

Juniper Networks has announced that ConnX, an AI-driven communications transformation-as-a-service platform provider, has been appointed as a partner for India and the SAARC region. ConnX will help deliver Juniper’s vision of end-to-end AI-driven automation, insights and action from client-to-cloud and drive the adoption of solutions, including Juniper’s Session Smart® SD-WAN across India.

WAN Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (both driven by Mist AI) have recently been added to the Session Smart® network portfolio, creating a true AI-driven SD-WAN solution. By continuing to expand the Juniper® campus and branch portfolio and bringing it all under a common Mist AI umbrella, customers benefit from fully integrated AIOps, security and troubleshooting across the WLAN, LAN and WAN for lower costs and optimized end-user experiences.

With over 30 years of experience driving the digital transformation of large Fortune 500 enterprises, ConnX has been a long-time 128 Technology partner, having designed, implemented and supported over 5,000 sites across AMER and EMEA. The new local partnership agreement will allow ConnX to expand its remit into the Indian market – and help enterprise customers across India transition from fragmented and siloed communications services toward an integrated, AI-driven, multi-service collaboration platform powered by Juniper Networks.

“Over the years, ConnX has demonstrated a strong global track record as an AI-driven communications transformation-as-a-service platform provider for large enterprises. We are delighted to have deepened our global relationship with this India-centric partnership agreement, confident that we have a great partner in ConnX who will be able to further deliver Juniper’s experience-first vision of the end-to-end AI-driven network. Together, we want to radically change the economics of the SD-WAN market with a true client-to-cloud vision across the Indian subcontinent and beyond,” Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks.

“Over the past 25 years, ConnX has developed a deep understanding of the global enterprise transformation, building up extensive experience and success working across the partner ecosystem. With this agreement, we look forward to helping Juniper customers navigate the needs of a new borderless workforce, leveraging AI and automation to realize the significant cost advantages and the benefits of rapid service delivery, global scalability and predictive customer experience while mitigating the operational complexity of supporting and maintaining fragmented and siloed communications services,” Indrajit Ghosh, CEO, ConnX.

“APAC market growth in cloud-native/mobile-first and IoT applications is accelerating with the adoption of AI-driven over-the-top top connectivity & collaboration services. Under this partnership, ConnX will offer hosted/managed services, including AI-WAN/SASE, SaaS optimization and intent-based routing, network security, UCaaS, CCaaS and AIOps driven Service assurance to Enterprise and Service Provider customers in India and SAARC countries,” Arun Soni, SVP and Country Head-APAC, ConnX.

