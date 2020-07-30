Juniper Networks launches WAN Assurance Service and Marvis VNA Conversational Interface

Read Article

Juniper Networks has announced their fourth expansion of the AI-driven enterprise to bring artificial intelligence to the LAN, WLAN and now WAN for end-to-end optimization of user experiences and proactive troubleshooting driven by Mist AI. With the new Juniper Mist WAN Assurance service, customers will receive even better automation and insight in branch locations with AI-driven service level expectations, client-to-cloud event correlation for rapid fault resolution, anomaly detection and proactive support. In addition, Marvis, the Juniper Virtual Network Assistant driven by Mist AI, will be augmented with a new AIOps conversational interface that transforms the IT experience from dashboards and reports real-time interactions with progressive drill downs and proactive recommendations.

“Mist delivered the first AI-driven network almost five years ago to address the need for self-driving networks that optimize user experiences and lower IT costs through end-to-end automation and insight,” said Sudheer Matta, VP Products at Juniper. “What started with wireless has rapidly grown to include the first AI-driven wired, security and now WAN solutions, with global customers spanning virtually all industry segments, including three of the Fortune 10. While the rest of the industry is awash in AI hyperbole and unfulfilled promises, Juniper continues to deliver on our vision and solve real customer and partner needs through Mist AI.”

The latest enhancements to the Juniper AI-Driven Enterprise will include:

Juniper Mist WAN Assurance brings AI-driven insights for the WAN and branch to Juniper’s already robust secure SD-WAN solution to shift the focus from network and application behavior to actual user experiences. This cloud-based service:

Streams key telemetry data from Juniper SRX devices to the Mist AI engine in the cloud to enable customizable WAN service levels that are used to optimize user experiences

Works in conjunction with Marvis to correlate events across the LAN, WLAN and WAN for rapid fault isolation and resolution across all domains

Enables proactive actions as a result of anomaly detection with automated workflows, with an eye toward completely self-driving networks from client to cloud

