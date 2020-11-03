K7 Computing introduces Diwali gift of Cyber Safety

Read Article

K7 Computing, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the launch of a Celebration Pack for the Diwali and festival season. The special retail pack includes the international award winning K7 Total Security for Windows with enhanced benefits: free 3 months’ additional validity and a free copy of K7 Mobile Security for smartphones.

This special pack offers protection to the netizens during the festival time not only on their PCs, but also on their smartphones.

Elaborating on the Celebration Pack, J Kesavardhanan, Founder and CEO of K7 Computing, said “The safety of every computing user is our priority. The 2020 pandemic has been a significant challenge and it is critical that Indians should be able to celebrate with digital safety. We are determined that cyberattacks should not disrupt this festival season and have launched the Diwali Celebration Pack to protect netizens on the PCs and smartphones they rely on the most to wish, gift, shop, and spread joy. It is the ideal gift to give to yourself and your loved ones.”

The K7 Celebration Pack is available now at all leading computer and technology-enabling stores. The enhanced benefits in the Celebration Pack are provided completely free. K7 Computing wishes all Indians a happy and safe Diwali.

