K7 Computing Offers 6 Months’ Free Additional Validity on K7 Total Security Annual Subscription

Read Article

K7 Computing is offering 6 months’ additional validity at no extra cost on its international award-winning K7 Total Security. The Super Security Offer is only valid on purchases made from retail stores and activated before 31st March 2021.

The overnight transition towards working and learning from home in 2020 was accompanied by a 500% increase in cyber-attacks. The extension of such digitally enabled living in 2021 has increased the cyber threat risk across the country. The Super Security Offer is created to combat that risk, providing a cost-effective way for Indians to enhance their personal cyber security during this extended period of social distancing.

K7 Total Security is K7 Computing’s flagship cyber security product for Windows devices which includes protection against ransomware, phishing, and malicious websites.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]