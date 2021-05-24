KareXpert launches virtual care platform to assist hospitals

Read Article

KareXpert, a healthcare technology company, has announced the launch of its cloud based virtual care platform for the hospitals and other healthcare institutions. At a time when the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the hospitals are under tremendous pressure, this platform comes as a stress buster. The uniqueness of this platform lies in its all-inclusiveness of all the currently available healthcare modules. KareXpert foundation lies on AI technology and has been funded by Reliance Jio.

Besides other things, this Virtual Care Platform by KareXpert comes loaded with audio/video consultations, EMR/EHR, Diagnostics, Pharmacy, and Advanced BI. This is a SaaS-based platform helping the hospitals offering comprehensive solutions to their patients at the comfort of their homes, virtually converting their homes into hospitals.

During the times of pandemic, when healthcare facilities are overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, many hospitals are forced to ignore their regular OPD patients. This is causing enormous inconvenience to the patients and the hospitals, besides the loss of business. With this platform in place, hospitals will be able to serve and treat all their patients even when under unprecedented workload. All this at a very affordable monthly price.

The platform has already been running successfully at some medical institutions across the country helping them streamline their business processes. While elaborating the utility of the platform in one such set-up, Director Business process and IT expert said, “Few of our clients like Centre for Sight (CFS, a mahindra group collaboration) have been tremendously benefited from this platform. CFS saw a growth in virtual visits and expanded follow-ups after installing this new technology. The number of patients enrolled in the KareXpert platform in CFS pan across India.”

“This new technology is no less than a revolution in the Indian healthcare technology space. In the times when hospitals are faced with a tough question of service or business, this platform shows a middle path. Hospitals can not only grow their business exponentially with it, but also fulfil their commitment of service. One of the most important aspects of this new technology is its user-friendliness. The users require a minimal amount of training to operate the system. Therefore, the hospitals can subscribe, install and immediately start using the platform,” said Nidhi Jain, Founder and CEO, KareXpert.

