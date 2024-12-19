Karnataka Bank leverages Nutanix Cloud Platform for critical business applications

Nutanix,said Karnataka Bank is running all of its critical business applications, including cloud-native external-facing ones used by customers, on the Nutanix’s Cloud Platform (NCP) solution which supports Kubernetes.

The applications running on NCP enable the bank to provide services such as mobile and Internet banking, fraud and risk management, loan management, and much more.

The bank is also running a cloud-native digital currency application required by the Reserve Bank of India on NCP. The bank is using Nutanix solutions to provide the application to customers because Nutanix was able to support and deploy it, and the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform solution is integrated with NCP.

Nutanix also supports disaster recovery

Nutanix solutions can help keep the bank’s applications up and running during disasters and other unforeseen circumstances since NCP has also been deployed in the bank’s second on-premise datacenter. This enables the bank to continue running its applications there, if needed, on the same platform and without unreasonable interruption.

“Our customers are digitally savvy, so this requires us to quickly roll-out and provide cloud-native applications that are easy to use, can be easily updated, and are always available,” said Venkat Krishnan, CIO, Karnataka Bank. “Nutanix’s platform, ability to support Kubernetes, and professional services enable us to deploy the applications required by the marketplace we serve and regulators.”

“Our partnership with Karnataka Bank underscores Nutanix’s ability to help financial institutions run their critical business applications, including those used by customers and employees,” said Faiz Shakir, vice president, Southern Asia, at Nutanix. “Our collaboration with Karnataka Bank also highlights how Nutanix can help financial institutions deploy and provide cloud-native applications that need to run in containers across any environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud.”