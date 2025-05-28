Kaspersky and MIT Bengaluru launch HackSky: India’s national cybersecurity showdown

As cyberthreats grow in complexity and impact, a new initiative is calling India’s brightest young minds to the frontlines of digital defense. HackSky, a national-level, 48-hour hackathon co-launched by global cybersecurity leader Kaspersky and the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru, is set to take place from July 29–30, 2025, at the MIT Bengaluru campus.

This intensive, real-world cybersecurity competition invites students, young professionals, and cyber enthusiasts aged 16–25 to test their skills, build practical defenses, and address emerging digital threats — from AI-driven scams to deepfake misinformation and industrial infrastructure attacks.

“As cyberthreats become more advanced and pervasive, nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals is essential,” said Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Cybersecurity Education at Kaspersky. “HackSky is a platform where coders, researchers, and aspiring white-hat hackers can tackle real-world threats and build solutions that matter.”

A Hackathon with Real-World Impact

HackSky isn’t just about coding — it’s a challenge rooted in the real-world cybersecurity battlefield. Designed by Kaspersky’s global team, the hackathon includes three high-stakes challenge tracks:

ICS Under Siege: Participants will uncover vulnerabilities and devise protection strategies for Industrial Control Systems, which form the backbone of critical infrastructure.

AI vs AI: This track pits participants against a new breed of digital deception — deepfakes, misinformation, and AI-generated scams — with the goal of creating tools to detect and defuse them.

Trapping the Honey Trapper: A test of social engineering defense, this challenge focuses on identifying and disrupting fake personas and online traps designed to manipulate targets and extract sensitive data.

The grand prize for the winning team or individual includes ₹1 lakh in cash, Kaspersky cybersecurity training, and personalized mentorship from leading global experts. Prize sponsorship is provided by MIT Bengaluru, MAHE, underscoring the institution’s commitment to industry-relevant tech education.

A Growing Cybersecurity Ecosystem

HackSky follows a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Kaspersky and MIT Bengaluru in October 2024. The partnership aims to build a long-term pipeline for cybersecurity innovation through curriculum development, skills training, and knowledge sharing.

“HackSky is more than a competition — it’s a launchpad,” said Dr. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru. “Through this event, we’re bridging academia and industry, helping students solve high-impact problems while gaining practical exposure to the future of cybersecurity.”

Beyond the Hackathon: Gamified Learning

To round out the event, Kaspersky will host its popular Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) on July 31, a day after the hackathon concludes. This gamified cybersecurity training experience simulates real-time corporate cyberattacks and helps participants build strategic thinking and incident response capabilities in a high-pressure environment.