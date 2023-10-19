Kaspersky and TSplus sign a partnership agreement to create Cyber Immune solutions for remote workers

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky and TSplus, a leading provider of Remote Access solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the creation of Cyber Immune Virtual Desktop access solutions. The MoU was signed at Tech Week Singapore 2023, Asia’s most important technology event for businesses.

Under the MoU, both companies will cooperate to enhance their products. In addition, they will determine the markets’ needs in Cyber Immune endpoints in mutual vertical products and explore ways to fulfill them against the global market landscape. Kaspersky and TSplus will also take the opportunity to demonstrate their collaborative success to representatives of enterprises, governments, and the academic community in order to raise awareness and establish the demand for Cyber Immune solutions.

Kaspersky, as a part of the cooperation, will provide KasperskyOS operating system and relative Cyber Immune software products and solutions, while TSplus will provide Remote Desktop, Application delivery and RDP cyber shield solutions for corporate customers. In addition, both parties will now have an opportunity to participate in each other’s marketing activities as strategic partners.

Commenting on the successful MoU, Andrey Suvorov, Head of KasperskyOS Business said: “With an ever-evolving work environment, we have increasingly noted a demand for Remote Desktop solutions around the world. We develop these kinds of solutions based on the KasperskyOS operating system. We believe Kaspersky Thin Client has great potential, and our partnership with TSplus reinforces this belief. It is based on our first and agile joint efforts we started in April 2023 and I am personally satisfied with enthusiasm and profound quality of our cooperation.”

Dominique Benoit, CEO of TSplus added: “We are excited to partner with Kaspersky, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. This partnership will enable us to expand our offerings in a whole new way. The Kaspersky Cyber Immune thin client is the perfect platform to continue to develop the most comprehensive and secure Remote Desktop, Application Delivery and Server Security solutions on the market.”

The agreement between the two companies is signed for three years, with an opportunity to extend it further after that period.