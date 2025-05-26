Kaspersky becomes an authorised Gold Support Partner of SOC-CMM

Kaspersky has been designated as a Gold Support Partner of the SOC-CMM. This partnership formalises Kaspersky’s longstanding dedication to assisting organisations in assessing and improving their cybersecurity maturity through a structured framework.

The Service Organisation Control – Cyber Maturity Model (SOC-CMM) provides organisations with a comprehensive approach to evaluating key areas such as governance, threat intelligence, controls, incident management and resilience. By leveraging this framework, organisations can build trust and demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity best practices, ultimately fortifying their defenses against emerging threats.

Kaspersky’s Gold Support Partner status of the SOC-CMM reinforces its extensive experience and expertise in security operations, supported by a proven track record of successfully executing high-impact projects across various industries.

“We are honored to be recognised as a Gold Support Partner of SOC-CMM. For years we’ve been using SOC-CMM methodologies to help our customers identify gaps in their Security Operations Centers, implement effective controls and ensure continuous improvement in their security operations. This experience, combined with our deep expertise, has made us a trusted partner for organisations worldwide aiming to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities,” stated Roman Nazarov, Head of Kaspersky SOC Consulting.