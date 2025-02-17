Kaspersky further extends B2B footprint in India with Technobind

Kaspersky has appointed Technobind, a value-added technology distribution company, as its newest business-to-business (B2B) and Technology Alliance partner in India.

Technobind can now provide to its customers and partners Kaspersky’s complete business security suite as flexible, scalable, on-demand cybersecurity offering to Indian enterprises facing ever-evolving cyberthreats.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in further extending Kaspersky’s reach and footprint within India’s B2B sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Ernest Chai, Head of Channel for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky said, “India is a key market for Kaspersky, and our collaboration with TechnoBind is another significant step towards expanding our reach in the local cybersecurity market. TechnoBind’s expertise in value-added distribution and its strong foothold in the Indian IT landscape make them an ideal partner to deliver our solutions to more enterprises and SMBs alike.”

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and pervasive, the need for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been more critical. Through this alliance, TechnoBind will leverage its deep channel expertise and robust partner network to drive the adoption of Kaspersky’s industry-leading endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber defense solutions across various industry verticals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kaspersky and expand our cybersecurity portfolio with their globally trusted security solutions,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind. “This partnership aligns with our mission to bring sophisticated cybersecurity technologies to enterprises, ensuring they are well-equipped to combat modern cyber threats. With our strong partner ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the adoption of Kaspersky’s solutions across businesses in India.”

For his part, PL Subramanian (Subbu), Head of Channel for India at Kaspersky said, “Technobind is a well-known value-added technology services provider to SMBs and enterprises in India. Having them as our partner strengthens our partner structure in India and enables us to reach a larger number of customers, through partners, who need holistic cybersecurity solutions and services.”