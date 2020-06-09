Kaspersky launches an online series of high-calibre threat talks

Read Article

Kaspersky is kicking off a series of online talks, created to present knowledge and the latest cybersecurity findings from the comfort of your own home. The first event is set to take place on 17 June, 2020. Hosted by GReAT – Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team – which works on uncovering APTs, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware, and underground cyber-criminal trends across the world – the event will introduce the friendly atmosphere of a cybersecurity conference to the viewers at home. The online event is open to all threat intelligence professionals and enthusiasts around the world for free.

Dubbed as ‘GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS’, this series of talks will provide the inside scoop on the inner workings of GReAT. Inspired by the regular team meet-ups held internally, as well as by the Security Analyst Summit’s friendly atmosphere of exchanging knowledge, these events will empower viewers with information about the threat landscape. This includes details on the most recently found threat cases and techniques used in the cybersecurity world, directly from the GReAT experts.

The events will explore recent and freshly discovered APT cases, insights, custom in-house tools, real-world examples of using threat intelligence and Kaspersky products – along with much more. Each talk will include four 15 to 20-minute presentations on cutting edge tools, current projects and the most recent APTs discovered by GReAT.

The first “GReAT Ideas. Powered by SAS” will uncover the following topics:

Linking attacks to threat actors: case studies

Threat hunting with Kaspersky’s new malware attribution engine

Microcin-2020: GitLab programmers ban, async sockets and the sock

The next generation IoT honeypots

“As we have shifted to a new environment, we felt that there has become a need for support of the cybersecurity community. Before we could connect and exchange knowledge during various offline conferences, and this activity helped many professionals to continuously grow, but this has now become a lot harder. With “GReAT Ideas” we want to fill the gap and informally connect with researchers, network defenders, and basically everyone in the threat intelligence community, as well as share and discuss insights and findings that could help threat hunters become better cybersecurity professionals”, comments Costin Raiu, the director of Kaspersky’s GReAT.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com