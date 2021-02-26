Kaspersky ranked top in Canalys channel satisfaction benchmark for second year

Read Article

For the second year running, Kaspersky has been ranked number one for the quality of its partner program in the Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark. The company achieved the highest overall rating of 87.8%. The benchmark saw Kaspersky once again outperform all vendors in the ranking to be named the top cybersecurity vendor for channel satisfaction.

Canalys is a globally renowned independent analyst firm. The Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark provides reassurance to the channel when selecting vendors in a range of sectors, including cybersecurity. The benchmark is an objective comparison of channel partner programs, measuring how vendors perform in a number of key categories. Kaspersky received over 679 reviews from the channel for its program, an increase of 588% over the past 12 months.

Canalys has found that Kaspersky improved in overall performance in the last 12 months, achieving a 12% year-on-year score increase. In the 2020 Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark, Kaspersky scored highest for product availability and supply (91.9%). The company’s ability to keep product availability high in light of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions has become increasingly important this year. Kaspersky was also rated highly for account management effectiveness (90.1%) and ease of doing business (89.4%).

The greatest year-on-year rating rise was seen in Kaspersky’s ability to manage channel conflicts (+15.1%). Over the past year, scores also increased for the company’s marketing activities and lead generation (+14.5%) and the effectiveness of its approach to partner account management (+13.8%).

“Being recognized for the second consecutive year as the number one cybersecurity vendor for channel satisfaction, reflects the investment we have made in the Kaspersky United partner program over the past two years. We know our partners need support to help them grow profitable, new revenue streams. Therefore, our program has evolved to provide them with the tools to make this possible. The Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark gives our partners confidence in our program and represents the high quality of service they receive in Kaspersky United,” comments Alexander Moiseev, Chief Business Officer, Kaspersky.

The Kaspersky United Program was founded at the beginning of 2019 as part of the company’s mission to reach new partners and support existing ones with greater benefits. Kaspersky United helps partners monetize their specialisms and gain more rewards from working with Kaspersky, as well as get more expertise, education and marketing opportunities.

Kaspersky has also achieved the top position in Canalys’ regional channel recognition programs. The business was named Champion for the first time in the 2020 Canalys APAC Channel Leadership Matrix, with the highest rating out of all vendors (overall rating of 86.2%).

“Our team here in the Asia Pacific is truly honored to get the “Champion” recognition from Canalys for the first time. Amidst the interesting 2020, our partners have remained consistent in their support and dedication to us. As a return, we did our best to create programs that are mutually beneficial and I believe that our combined efforts have paid off well,” says Chris Connell, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

The same Champion status has been received in EMEA but for the second consecutive year (overall rating 86.3%). Kaspersky also achieved the number one position in the Canalys EMEA Vendor Benchmark 2020, in which the company received the maximum rating for product availability and supply (91%) and effectiveness of account management (89%).

In LATAM, Kaspersky has been named Champion in the Channel Leadership Matrix, in addition to being ranked number one in the Canalys LATAM Vendor Benchmark, 2020. The maximum scores were received for product availability and supply (90.3%) and accreditation and specialization programs (89.8%).

