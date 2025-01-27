Kaynes Technology and Atomberg enters into a strategic partnership for “design for manufacturing” in India

Kaynes technology is one of the oldest EMS company in India with close to 38 years of EMS expertise. Kaynes technology focuses on certain key areas of EMS i.e. design and development, manufacturing, testing and after- sales support. Kaynes has expertise across all key industry verticals like auto, EV, industrials, aerospace and defense, medical and railways

This collaboration aligns well with Kaynes Technology vision of advancement in technological areas and helps the company achieve its goal of becoming a known brand in the electronics space.

This partnership will concentrate on areas such as New Product Introduction (NPI) products. Kaynes’ advanced capabilities can seamlessly align with the design expectations of Atomberg engineers. This synchronisation reduces design time, enabling engineers to complete their work more efficiently.

By utilising independent Design for Manufacturing (DFM) analysis, we minimise the need for costly and time-consuming design iterations. Kaynes facilitates a streamlined process that expedites the overall design cycle and accelerates the transition to production-ready designs

Also, Kaynes adds value to BOM analysis by providing insights into part risk and managing our component library, enabling accurate cost estimations, lifecycle predictions, regulatory compliance, and efficient cross-referencing.

Also commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manoj Meena, Founder and CEO of Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said, “This partnership will drive ‘India self-reliance’ by revolutionising Indian home appliances market, focusing on solving consumer problems. The company envisions creating every household appliance with a blend of mindful design, energy efficiency, and advanced smart technology.”

Mr. Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Semicon, said, “Through our due diligence process, we identified numerous strengths within both companies that will create a mutually beneficial partnership for Atomberg and Kaynes Technology in achieving their respective missions, visions, and goals. This partnership not only aligns with our strategic objectives but also reflects the shared management philosophies of both organisations. This engagement will significantly contribute to Kaynes Technology’s New Product Introduction efforts, a crucial area for realising our future aspirations