Kerala based tech start-up launches Video Conferencing Platform ‘Fokuz’

Skyislimit Technologies, a Kerala based tech start-up backed by ‘Salesfokuz’ team announced the launch of its highly advanced, secure and flexible video conferencing platform ‘Fokuz’. The unprecedented times has pushed businesses across the world to shift to remote working and given the increasing demand for a safe and hassle-free platform ‘Fokuz’ was developed in a short span of four months.

It promises unparalleled user experience like simple click schedule meetings, high quality video and audio, secure experience, go live option to any social media handles, effortless screen shares, built in recording feature, integrated chat option, file sharing and remote support. In addition, features like Automated meeting reports by email which includes Username, Browser details, IP address, Individual time spent by each participant and Location of every participant sets Fokuz aside from other similar platforms.

Fokuz would be available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers, thus enabling new seamless experience for all meeting attendees. Unlike any other such platforms it features the option of unlimited participants. It will be available free of cost for the coming two months and can be accessed from round the globe at https://fokuz.io .

“Working remotely has posed a huge challenge in the way we work and video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily life. Increased use of such platforms has given rise to issues like security threat, lag, constant disconnection, interruptions, poor audio or video quality, limited features and many others. “Fokuz’ was developed giving prime attention to such customer pain points. We aim to set new benchmark in the segment with our unique offerings”, says Manodh Mohan, Founder & CEO (Salesfokuz), Skyislimit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

