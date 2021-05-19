Key initiatives by HPE in India for its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic  

Read Article

As a company whose purpose is to advance the way people live and work, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the following initiatives for the health, safety and welfare of its employees in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID Reference Guide: This provides employees with necessary support on hospitalization, medical insurance, 24×7 telemedicine and other wellness resources.

COVID Care Isolation Facility: The company has worked with Apollo Hospitals to set-up 45 isolation beds across Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram/Delhi and Mumbai

HPE COVID Care & Critical Care Center: HPE is in the process of setting up an 80-bed isolation center which will include critical care facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai. These centers will convert large hotels into COVID-19 care facilities equipped with oxygen beds and limited Intensive Care Units and will be staffed around the clock by doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Oxygen Concentrators: The company has procured oxygen concentrators and is working to get these deployed through paramedic staff to employees across Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai.

Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccination Reimbursement: Covering the full out-of-pocket costs for vaccination at private medical clinics for employees and their immediate family members

HPE Core Team: Internal volunteers to augment the HPE India COVID-19 support efforts by helping team members and their family members with assistance in hospitalization

Financial Assistance: A team member financial assistance fund to help employees with related COVID-19 care

Emotional Assistance: Availability of several support resources including webcasts related to COVID-19 prevention and care, advice on mental and physical wellness, and free personalized counselling and support services for team members and their families through the company’s Employee Assistance Program.





