Keysight and MediaTek achieve near 12Gbps 5G IP data throughput

Keysight Technologies, Inc. and MediaTek have collaborated to achieve near 12Gbps 5G internet protocol (IP) data throughput by using MediaTek’s new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) device and Keysight’s Network Emulation Solutions in a lab environment. This achievement ensures MediaTek’s solutions are prepared for next-generation applications, including immersive gaming, ultra-high-definition streaming, and low-latency cloud computing.

Achieving higher throughput in 5G testing is essential for enhancing user experiences with faster data speeds, supporting advanced applications like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), and ensuring efficient network resource utilisation. It prepares networks for future data demands, provides a competitive edge for manufacturers and providers, and guarantees robust, high-performance connectivity for modern and future applications. Rigorous lab testing and validation are crucial to ensure that 5G chipsets can handle complex real-world scenarios and deliver superior performance.

Keysight’s Network Emulation Solutions provide advanced network simulation capabilities, allowing device manufacturers to stay at the forefront of 5G technology. By emulating real-world 5G network conditions, these solutions enabled MediaTek to replicate complex scenarios in a lab environment, successfully achieving near 12Gbps 5G data throughput with its new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) device. This accomplishment ensures that MediaTek can continue to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency, meeting the demands of next-generation applications and maintaining a competitive edge in the industry.

Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication Systems and Partnerships at MediaTek, said: “Achieving exceptional throughput with mmWave represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the 5G ecosystem. Our collaboration with Keysight has demonstrated unparalleled connectivity and performance, paving the way for more powerful 5G experiences for both consumers and various business sectors.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test group, said: “By collaborating with MediaTek, Keysight continues to accelerate the 5G ecosystem by pushing the boundaries of 5G performance. This partnership guarantees faster, more efficient communication supporting next-generation applications and delivering superior connectivity.”