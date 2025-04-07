Keysight and SAMEER collaborate to advance 6G and healthcare innovation in India

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), a premier R&D organisation under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India to drive healthcare and 6G innovation across India. As part of the collaboration, both Keysight and SAMEER have proposed to create a healthcare centre of excellence along with a research lab to drive 6G communication research.

In order to scale-up the Indian presence in 6G and other critical areas such as medical electronics, there is an urgent need to build strong expertise and an ecosystem in India. Keysight and SAMEER, which is part of the government research institute under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) will work together to address this. Building on existing work, the collaboration will focus on several key technology areas to meet the growing demand for innovation in both the strategic and civilian applications.

Under the MoU, Keysight will enable SAMEER to develop and demonstrate fully functional labs that support 6G research and development across various India institutions. Plans also include establishing a centre of excellence for healthcare focused on advancing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technologies. Together, the two organisations will work on driving innovation and supporting the ‘Made in India’ initiative which is designed to generate local growth and development.

Dr P.Hanumantha Rao, Director General at SAMEER said: “We are leading 6G research in India after the successful demonstration of our end to end 5G stack along with IIT Madras. The proposed collaboration with Keysight will enhance this further and enable Indian research and academic institutions to get access to next generation technologies.”

SAMEER contributions in healthcare include fully indigenous Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for Cancer therapy and a fully functional affordable 1.5T MRI. The MoU will facilitate Keysight to leverage the products developed by SAMEER for democratisation across India and continue research by complementing each other’s capabilities.

Sudhir Tangri, Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales and Country General Manager of India at Keysight said: “Establishing a centre of excellence and building 6G research areas is a critical step towards driving innovation in India. Through this collaboration we are proud to provide the much-needed infrastructure and technology that will empower future research across healthcare and other sectors. SAMEER is a leader in its field, and we are excited to work together to accelerate our 6G and healthcare vision.”