Keysight collaborates with IIT Madras to enable testing beyond 5G into 6G research

Keysight Technologies announced it has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) that extends the relationship beyond 5G design and test into 6G research.

In August 2020, Keysight signed an MoU with IITM to support Telecom Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) in the development of India-specific 5G standards to encourage Indian startups and the telecom industry to take an early lead in 5G. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) funded the large-scale project called ‘5G Testbed’ with the goal to build a test bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment using equipment developed by Keysight.

As 5G is getting ready for rollout, 6G is emerging as the new wireless technology with more unique capabilities and use cases coverage. The new MoU extends the existing engagement to enable Keysight and IITM to continue working together in areas of mutual interest devoted to technical development and India’s plan to launch 6G services in the country by 2030.

“India has already paved the way for rapid expansion of technology in manufacturing, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and healthcare with the successful multi-band 5G auctions and is now positioned to be one of the top global markets for 5G,” said Sudhir Tangri, VP and Country General Manager of Keysight India. “As a founding member of the 6G Flagship Program, we are pleased to extend our current 5G partnership with IITM into new groundbreaking 6G research to contribute to India’s forward-looking 6G plans.”

“IIT Madras has been working on various 5G technologies and demonstrated indigenous end-to-end 5G system partnering with other institutions. Keysight test equipment has been instrumental to the development of the system and Keysight has provided invaluable support in solving some of the technical problems,” said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Professor at IIT Madras. “With the advent of 6G, IIT Madras plans to take the next steps in strengthening its collaboration with Keysight. This MoU provides a framework for working together on the next-generation beyond-5G and 6G technologies. IITM looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with Keysight.”