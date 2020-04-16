Keysight Technologies launches innovate anywhere program

Read Article

Keysight Technologies has accelerated innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the Innovate Anywhere program in response to COVID-19, spanning three key areas: 90-day software trials, remote learning, and scalable live network testing.

“At Keysight, we are committed to helping customers maintain their engineering productivity no matter where they are working,” stated Marie Hattar, CMO at Keysight.

“We recognize COVID-19 is causing drastic changes across the globe, in our communities, our homes, and our workplaces. We want to help provide a sense of normalcy and enable customers to do what they do best: to innovate, from anywhere.”

Keysight is offering the company’s popular software products free of charge for 90 days. Engineers working on design and simulation or managing multiple instruments and test stations remotely, can leverage Keysight’s PC-based software to remain productive. These 90-day software trials also provide complimentary access to KeysightCare Software Support for the duration of the trials featuring live interaction with a technical expert within 4 hours of contacting Keysight.