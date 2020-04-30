Kiran Bhagwanani elevated to Senior Vice President, GTM, APAC at NTT

Read Article

NTT has appointed Kiran Bhagwanani as the Senior Vice President, GTM, Asia Pacific, to further strengthen the regional leadership team and leverage the tremendous growth opportunities available in Asia Pacific.

Presently the Chief Executive Officer of India, Kiran will lead the newly formed Go-to-Market business with broad accountability for sales performance, solution practices and alliance partnership across Asia Pacific. In his role, he will drive sales and deliver end-to-end solutions to market that are strategically aligned with the organization’s sales capability and its key partner ecosystem.

In addition, Kiran will continue to be accountable for the India business for at least the current financial year, with the support of a new Chief Executive Officer in India reporting to him.

John Lombard, CEO, NTT Ltd. in Asia Pacific, commented, “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Kiran Bhagwanani as the Senior Vice President, GTM, APAC at NTT Ltd. We are now gearing up to enter an exciting new era where we build a connected, and more sustainable tomorrow where technology is being used for the greater good. We are further fine tuning ourselves to align with the global objective of NTT Ltd. and accelerate our growth in the APAC region. Kiran has been chosen to lead the GTM functions of sales, solutions and alliances based on his exceptional background and proven track record in the organization. I’m confident that under his capable leadership, we will become a leading services provider that can deliver intelligent solutions to address our clients’ digital transformation challenges and make a positive impact.”

Kiran was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NTT Ltd.’s South Asia (including India) operations in Oct 2019, following the integration of 31 companies and brands from over 57 countries under the NTT Ltd. umbrella in July. Through his various roles in NTT Ltd. (including the erstwhile Dimension Data), Kiran has been the CEO of the India entity since February 2011. Under his leadership, the India business has set a stellar record of meeting its financial goals for 30 consecutive quarters, making it one of the fastest growing and most profitable businesses of the newly formed global technology powerhouse – NTT Ltd. The team size of about 1100 in 2011 has grown to a large 6,500 people organization across the country that delivers the full breadth of industry-leading products, solutions, and world-class managed services to empower clients in their digital transformation journey.

Commenting on the executive announcement, Kiran Bhagwanani, Senior Vice President, GTM, APAC said, “The Asia Pacific market is perhaps the most diverse and vibrant market globally, with a huge appetite for technology solutions and services. Clients across industries are transforming and modernising their businesses and that is where NTT Ltd., with an unmatched portfolio of service offerings, can play a pivotal role in partnering with clients on this journey. In this new role, it will be my endeavour to ensure that our services and solutions are aligned with our key strategic partners and our sales capability, and NTT continues to be the go-to partner of choice for accelerating the ambitions of our clients.

Additionally, our India business continues to be part of my commitment and I will be working closely with the India leadership team to ensure we keep meeting the aspirations of our clients, our people and our partners.”

